TBS has slotted an August 7 premiere date for its plane crash survivor comedy series Wrecked.

This season, the Wrecked gang find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious billionaire’s private island where they’re forced to hunt each other to the death in a basic-cable battle royale.

Season three stars Ally Maki, Asif Ali, Brian Sacca, Brooke Dillman, Jessica Lowe, Rhys Darby, Will Greenberg, and Zach Cregger, along with guest stars Rob Corddry, Eugene Cordero, Jonno Roberts, Karan Soni, Rachel House, Robert Baker, and Will Hines.

The series is executive-produced by Justin Shipley, Jordan Shipley and Jesse Hara.

Wrecked Season 3 will debut Tuesday, August 7 at 10 PM on TBS.

You can watch a Season 3 trailer above.