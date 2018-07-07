Telemundo Deportes has set another record when it comes to World Cup viewership. Their Spanish-language presentation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup has delivered the third daytime record for the network this week.

The quarter-final matches between France & Uruguay and Brazil & Belgium posted its best-ever Friday daytime (9 AM-5 PM ET) audience in the history of network with 1.8 million viewers, +38% up from prior record set (vs. 1.3 million viewers on June 22, 2018) after the Knockout Round coverage earlier this week delivered the best-ever Monday and Tuesday.

To add to their viewership accolades, the network’s World Cup coverage posted the best Total Audience Delivery for a Friday in the tournament to date, averaging 2.65 million viewers (vs. 1.73 million viewers on June 22, 2018).On the live streaming side, TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and the NBC Sports app reached 14.1 million unique users, generating 123 million livestreams and 1.84 billion live minutes viewed. Telemundo’s soccer-centric coverage continues to impress as they posted double and triple digit increases.

Friday’s matches came in number one overall regardless of language during each match window among P2+ in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Houston.