On a scorching Saturday that saw England advance further in the World Cup than the home of the beautiful game has since 1990 and Croatia take down a dynamo, Russia was on seemingly everyone’s lips yesterday – and we don’t mean Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of Donald Trump and the adjoining array of Congressional committees.

Going all the way to an obviously dramatic 3-4 penalty shootout with the 2018 tournament hosts, Ivan Rakitic, Domagoj Vida and the rest of the Croatian national team put the brakes on Vladimir Putin and Russia’s eventual aim of a World Cup final perch. They also helped Fox hit new ratings highs for its coverage of this year’s World Cup.

Actually, breaking the 2018 record established by Croatia’s July 1 victory in penalties over Denmark, the Russian loss to the Luka Modric lead team scored a whooping 5.0/13 in metered market ratings. Not only is that now the best result of the 2018 World Cup for the Rupert Murdoch owned outlet in the early metrics but it is also the best any Men’s match has done on any American network since the 2014 FIFA tournament’s Germany winning final.

That ABC broadcast game of Die Mannschaft’s overtime 1-0 won over Argentina on July 13, 2014 nailed a 9.7 rating in the metered markets. It went on to have a very impressive viewership of 17.324 million on that Sunday summer afternoon.

Adding a little more to the stats trivia package, the Croatian win yesterday was the highest MM result for any event on Fox or Fox Sports since the 5.1 that the Daytona 500 raced to on February 18. Coming off a 2018 World Cup that is absent any Team USA and hence down from the American participating 2014 tournament, yesterday’s 10:45 AM PT starting Croatia v. Russia game also provided a nice lift for Fox.

Following a well watched England 2-0 win over Sweden, the second Quarter-final battle of Saturday was up 28% in the overnights over the comparable Costa Rica and Netherlands match of four years ago. In fact, started off by Harry Maguire’s goal that got the new knights of St. George off and running yesterday morning and then another by Dele Alli, the England game was also up from its 2014 comparable. Pulling in a 4.1/12 in metered market ratings, the nearly three decades in the desiring move to the semi-finals for England rose 11% from what the Argentina v. Belgium game got in 2014.

“Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday? We’re not going home just yet” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/s1g3P3jj34 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 8, 2018

Sadly for Fox and soccer fans, there’s a few days of World Cup silence until France take on Belgium on July 10 and then England v. Croatia the next day. The winners of those games will meet on July 15 to see who will be the 2018 World Cup champion – what will we do when it is all over?