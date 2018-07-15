France decisively beat Croatia 4-2 today to win the World Cup in Moscow, a triumph 20 years in the making. The Croatian team battled hard and actually dominated play at times, but France managed to find the holes in the smaller country’s defense and never trailed.

Croatia captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player at the tournament, and assured that his name will be in the debates to come over who is the planet’s best player.

The game had its strange plays. The first France goal appeared to be off a Croatian defender’s head. The second France goal was the first video-reviewed goal in World Cup history.

There was no disputing the next two, though. French stars Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé scored clean, hard low shots as France put the Cup out of reach, easing to a 4-1 lead before a late Croatian goal on the French goalie’s mistake.