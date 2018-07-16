France’s World Cup win helped commercial broadcaster TF1 to its best ratings since 2016 as Les Bleus defeat of Croatia peaked with 22.3M viewers.

The triumph averaged 19.3M with an 82% share across its 90-minutes in France, which was marginally up on its semi-final win over Belgium, which averaged 19.1M viewers and a 70.5% share. However, this does not take into account the millions watching in bars and town squares throughout the country. Overall, the tournament has been a winner for TF1, setting viewing records for the year throughout.

Ratings in Croatia have not yet been released but the final did rate well in the UK, despite the fact that football didn’t come home. The match averaged 10.5M viewers across BBC One and ITV with BBC scoring 8M viewers and commercial broadcaster ITV securing 2.5M. The game peaked with 10.3M on BBC and 3.5M.

French President Emmanuel Macron went viral with his celebrations as his country triumphed 4-2. He also spent hours after the match congratulating the team in the rain. Elsewhere, Donald Trump managed to make it about him, by congratulating the French and his friend Putin. “Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever,” he tweeted.

Ratings in the U.S. expected to come later and given that it was the final, and Croatian matches have performed well, Fox is likely to do well.