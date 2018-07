For one day, at least, the world managed to put aside its differences and celebrate a game beloved across the planet, honoring the two teams that made it to the final championship with thanks and gratitude.

The 2018 World Cup final brought moments of drama, political protests, celebration, controversy on at least one call, and ultimately, a celebration of human spirit and national unity that is rarely achieved outside of sports.

Here are some reactions. Deadline will update as more appear:

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018