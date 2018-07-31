Today, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins showed off Pedro Pascal in character, but which one that is remains up in the air.

Dressed in a three-piece-pin-striped suit of the era, Pascal sits in the back of a car, looking dead-on into the camera.

Social media denizens are guessing that Pascal is portraying Maxwell Lord, who funded and co-founded The Justice League. He eventually degraded from businessman to a guy with mind-controlling powers. Things got so bad that Wonder Woman had to kill Maxwell, so she could free Superman from his mental grip. However, Pascal’s role remains under wraps in the film.

Last week it was reported that Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, and Gabriella Wilde were joining Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984.