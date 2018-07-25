EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Rothwell, whose acting credits include HBO’s Insecure and the 20th Century Fox movie Love, Simon, is joining Wonder Woman 1984, the Patty Jenkins-directed Warner Bros./DC sequel. Her role is being kept under wraps.

Rothwell joins Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. The pic is already in production, and Jenkins, Gadot and Pine stopped by over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to show off some early footage.

Rothwell was a writer on Saturday Night Live and is also a co-producer on Insecure, on which she also stars as Kelli. Upcoming for Rothwell: She booked a role in Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog and she stars in Christopher Winterbauer’s indie film Wyrm. She was nominated for a WGA Variety/Sketch award for her work on SNL.

Rothwell is repped by WME and Edna Cowan Management.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on November 1, 2019. Last summer, Wonder Woman scored $821.8M at the WW box office and broke records for a feature film directed by a female filmmaker.