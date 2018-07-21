Even though they are only three and a half weeks into production on Wonder Woman 1984, director Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot took the stage with enthusiasm and even a little early footage Saturday during Warner Bros’ Hall H presentation at Comic-Con.

Pine opened the proceedings by revealing he couldn’t divulge why he’s back, following his demise in the first film. But he so brightened the original film that nobody seemed to be holding the lapse against anybody.

Said Jenkins: “It’s something I’m super excited for everybody to see, [Chris] is a very important part of our movie.”

The other surprise is that the movie takes place in the 1980s and Jenkins had a sort of answer for that, too, one better than, well, Captain America got away with it.

“One of my favorite things about making the original was that it took place during World War I in 1917, an era full of metaphors like modernity and the mechanized world,” she said. “I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful, there was great music and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful.”

The early scene showed Wonder Woman flying into a mall, rescuing a cute kid and disarming a couple of gun-wielding thugs. This was purely ’80s, the heyday of the brick-and-mortar shopping malls that seem to be going the way of the drive-in movie.