EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing that both Ravi Patel and Gabriella Wilde are joining Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984. Their roles are being kept under wraps.

The film which is already in production stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. Earlier this week Insecure star and co-producer Natasha Rothwell boarded the DC sequel. Last weekend, Gadot, Pine and director Patty Jenkins showed off footage from the Nov. 1, 2019 release at San Diego Comic-Con.

.Gabriella Wilde

Patel wrote, starred and co-directed the comedy documentary Meet The Patels which is currently being adapted into a feature length film which he will also direct and is currently writing with sister Geeta Patel. He has starred on numerous television series including Master of None, Wrecked, and Grandfathered and starred in such movies as Transformers as well as the upcoming Point Grey-produced Charlize Theron comedy Flarsky due out in February. Patel is currently working on a new reality development slate after the success of the Meet The Patels.

Patel is repped by Grandview Management, United Talent Agency and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Wilde, who is repped by ICM, starred in 2011’s The Three Musketeers and 2013’s Carrie.