A magical place just waiting for someone special to bring it back to life. That’s Wonderland, a long-dormant theme park that’s revived in all its colorful grandeur in Wonder Park, the toon feature from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies. Check out the teaser trailer above and first-look photo below.

Formerly titled Amusement Park, the pic stars Brianna Denski as the creative 12-year-old girl with a big imagination who stumbles upon the park along. Along for the rides are such big-name cast as Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong and Norbert Leo Butz.

Wonder Park was tomarks the directorial debut of veteran Pixar animator Dylan Brown, but he was fired from the project in January after multiple women made “allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct,” per a Paramount rep at the time. Despite that, the pic has held the March 15 release for which it was slated in back in August.

Have a peek at the teaser, hold on tight for that triple-corkscrew roller coaster and tell us what you think.