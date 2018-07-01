Before Shane Black directed big blockbuster pics like Iron Man 3 and churning out cinephile fare like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys, there was one little film he is known for in culty fanboy/fangirl circles: the 1987 horror pic The Monster Squad. The documentary Wolfman’s Got Nards explores how the box office bomb and critically panned movie has reached cult status and formed bonds between its fans.

Black co-wrote The Monster Squad with frequent collaborator Fred Dekker, who also directed the movie — the duo also worked on the forthcoming Predator reboot. As the title suggests, the horror follows a group of outcast teens who form a squad that fights monsters. When it was released in over 30 years ago, it wasn’t exactly the blockbuster hit, but now it has reached a cult status with old fans and new audiences.

The documentary, which takes its title from one of the most memorable lines from the pic, is directed by Monster Squad star Andre Gower, who played the leader of the squad of monster slayers. Through interviews with the cast, crew, screenwriters, directors, academics and original reviewers as well as through never-before-seen footage, it turns the lens on an audience of self-proclaimed misfits who have kept The Monster Squad alive for more than thirty years.

Watch the trailer above.