Saturday’s Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship on ESPN was the network’s highest since 2015, earning a 2.1 overnight rating from Nielsen, up 27% from a 1.7 in 2017 (Garbine Muguruza vs. Venus Williams). The 2015 match garnered a 2.2 for Serena Williams vs. Muguruza.

The rating for Saturday’s 75-minute match peaked at 2.4 in the final quarter hour (12:15-30 p.m. ET).

The full ESPN telecast – starting at 8 a.m. ET with the continuation of the Rafael Nadal – Novak Djokovic Gentlemen’s Semifinal and concluding with the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship – scored a 1.3. That represents an increase of 86% over last year (0.7).

The semifinal – to determine who was to face Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s Gentlemen’s Championship – picked up with Djokovic leading two sets to one after being suspended the night before at 6 p.m. (11 p.m. in London, per local ordinance). In the Ladies’ Championship, Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win her first Wimbledon title.

The Gentlemen’s Doubles Final was a five-setter won by the American team of Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.