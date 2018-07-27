The documentary was a cultural hotspot in its time, showcasing family turmoil and the coming out of Lance Loud, one of the family sons, who is credited as one of the first openly gay TV characters.

It was one of the first reality TV series and spawned a nationwide discussion on the various issues spotlighted in the Santa Barbara, Calif. family. The resulting fallout led to the separation and divorce of Bill and Pat Loud.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to The Rescue Train at therescuetrain.org

