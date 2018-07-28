Actor Will Smith has a few things he wants to get off his chest. So he’s joining with self-help author Mark Manson on a book that will be shopped to major publishers.

Smith announced the new venture in an Instagram video post featuring himself and collaborator Manson, who is the author of The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F–K, a best-seller that has moved three million copies.

“I’m writing a book! I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I’m finally going to write a book for y’all,” Smith said in the video.