Wild Bunch Group AG has received approval from the Commercial Court of Paris to move forward with a restructuring plan at its European film distribution and sales company. The deal is highlighted by an increase in participation in Wild Bunch by leading shareholder Sapinda that will give it 76% of the film group’s shares.

Under terms of the deal agreed to by the court, SWB Finance B.V., a Sapinda Group company, will assume financial liabilities a total amount of €62.7 million, out of which €36.6 million will be contributed to Wild Bunch equity. It also will provide the Wild Bunch Group with shareholder loans of at least €30 million with the aim to acquire new content.

Wild Bunch also said today as part of a further capital increase that creditors of an 8% corporate bond issued in 2016 with a total nominal amount of €18 million “are to resolve the conversion of all bonds into new shares of Wild Bunch AG.”

The overall restructuring plan is expected to reduced debt by €54.6 million ($63.8 million).

“This is the culmination of a long-term plan which provides the company with enough resources to intensify its strategic evolution,” Wild Bunch AG CEO Vincent Grimond said. He added that “The financial stability offered by Sapinda will enable Wild Bunch to pursue new market opportunities and to build on its considerable assets as a leading pan-European content provider.”

Shareholders will vote on the capital increases during the next general meeting expected in September.