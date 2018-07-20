Whoopi Goldberg did not waste a minute getting to her response to Jeanine Pirro’s claims over yesterday’s high-volume appearance on The View, about which Pirro said she was ejected from the building “like a dog.”

“Things got hot on the air, which you expect. That happens a lot,” Goldberg said. “I want to clear up what happened afterwards, because she talked about it on Fox News and Fox & Friends this morning, but she seemed to leave out some key points….a lot of pertinent stuff” Goldberg said, noting there were plenty of witnesses.

Pirro had arrived at the show upset upon learning Anna Navarro would be filling in for Joy Behar, Goldberg said, reiterating what Deadline reported yesterday.

Things got hot during her second book-plugging segment, which Den Mom Whoopi seemed to cut short, though today she insisted it ran as long as scheduled.

After which, Goldberg said, also confirming Deadline’s reporting, Pirro “called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience.”

Goldberg had already had exited the stage, telling viewers today she went to calm down. Pirro left the stage but stopped in front of her, “put a finger in my face, and yelled, ‘I’ve done more for victims than you ever will,” which is how Deadline heard it told yesterday, but definitely not how Pirro reports what happened.

Goldberg agrees with Pirro that Goldberg responded with “some few choice words I cannot repeat” on TV.

“But I did not spit on her, I did not intimidate her; no one chased her out of here saying ‘get out of here’,” as Pirro has reported, Goldberg insisted.

Instead, Goldberg said, Pirro “did leave here cursing at the people who book the show, cursed at the guys who do the security for the show.”

“For 20 years the show has always had people on with different views, like Newt Gingrich, Corey Lewandowski…Sarah Sanders, Trey Gowdy, Dana Perino,” Goldberg said, naming a few.

“Jeanine, good luck with your book. I hear it’s No. 1. I preferred your last book about Robert Durst,” she added.

Goldberg predicted Pirro will keep this up for a few more days, “because she has a show on Saturday and stuff.”

Her message to Pirro: “You can come to this show; we treat everybody with respect. But you cannot come and call people names. You cannot point. You can’t do this [making aggressive gesture] to people.”

“And, people who know Jeanine know exactly what I’m talking about. They know she likes to stir it up. I rarely get stirred up,” Goldberg acknowledged, reminding that she had returned to the air after break and apologized.

The previous night, Pirro told Sean Hannity on his FNC show that the interview had gone off the rails in the second segment minutes after she had said, “We need to start talking to each other; we need to start having a conversation.”

She forgot to tell Hannity’s viewers that, shortly thereafter, she set Goldberg off by pointing at her and calling her deranged because he does not subscribe to President Donald Trump’s views.

Pirro did, however, tell Hannity that her experience on The View is “a microcosm of what is happening America, as the Left suffers from this Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

In Thursday’s View segment, Pirro claimed not to be an ideologue and explained she knew a good con job when she saw one. The audience began to laugh, perhaps having seen her Fox News Channel programs touting President Donald Trump.

Guest panelist Ana Navarro began to ask Pirro if she thought Trump was an actual conservative, given all those tariffs, his having previously espoused a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and so on.

Pirro deflected, declaring Goldberg to be suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, in an aside to The View‘s conservative panelist Meghan McCain — and pointing at Goldberg.

“Did you just point at me?” Goldberg shot back. “I don’t have Trump Derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists.’ … There have been a lot of people in office that I did not agree with, but I have never ever seen… anybody whip up such hate.”

Pirro fired back: “You know what is horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens!”

By now they were shouting, and Goldberg was having none of it, telling Pirro, “What is horrible is when the President of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people!”

Pirro told Hannity that, backstage, she had told Goldberg, “I fought for victims my whole life,” to which Goldberg had responded by telling her to “get the F out of this building!” leaving Pirro to exit the building “like a dog who was just kicked off.”