A Riverside, California gun store owner told Fox 11 in Los Angeles that he recognized Sacha Baron Cohen when he entered his shop in disguise, pretending to want to buy a gun, in what he believed was a botched segment for Cohen’s new Showtime series Who is America? The February 2017 incident was captured on the store’s surveillance video and provided to Fox 11 news.

Norris Sweidan, owner of Warrior One Guns & Ammo, told Fox 11 that a man he recognized as Cohen, and a camera crew came into his store claiming that they were filming a documentary about a Hungarian immigrant wanting to buy a gun.

“He comes in, off the bat you can see in the video I’m looking like, this guy does not look like a Hungarian immigrant, tight ass leather pants, a beard, it just didn’t fit,” Sweidan said. “The moment his words came out of his mouth I was like this guy is full of s***.”

Sweidan told the station he didn’t buy the accent and felt something wasn’t right.

“I’m looking at the producer and I’m just like am I being fooled right here?” Sweidan said. “And I just kept looking at the guy and I was like ‘you’re Borat’, as soon as I said that his eyes just looked at me like, and he did a turn right out the door.”

“Once I knew it was Borat, we already know his game and his bull*****, so we knew he’s here to make a mockery, and of what? Gun owners? The gun business, gun shops,” Sweidan said.

Sweidan said that once he figured the person in his store was the man behind the Borat character, he understood what the filming was really about.

Sweidan told the station he believes his store was targeted because it’s well known and in the process of launching a pilot show called Down the Barrel.

When reached by Deadline, Showtime said it had no comment on the report.

You can watch the Fox 11 segment below: