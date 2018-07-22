Even if ratings haven’t been fantastic for Sacha Baron Cohen’s new show, Who Is America?, it has scored big in one aspect – its ability to generate outrage and media attention by spoofing well-known political figures.

The show’s second episode airs tonight at 10 PM ET/PT, and it comes with yet another routine and pre-show teaser that should generate some water cooler conversation – they’re putting former Vice President Dick Cheney’s alleged waterboarding kit for sale on eBay.

Touted as the “Original Water Board Kit Signed By Vice-President Dick Cheney!!”, the “used” kit has generated 14 bids as of mid-afternoon today, with a current high bid of $160.50. The sellers promise to deliver 100% of the proceeds to Amnesty International.

A previous clip released from the Cheney interview (see below) shows Cheney gleefully autographing an empty gallon water jug, described as a “waterboard kit.”

The eBay product posting details continue the joke.

“Boker Tov, my name Colonel Erran Morad.

“Here is a rare opportunity to own a WATER BOARD BOTTLE SIGNED BY the Godfather of the sport – American war hero and all-round mensch, VICE-PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY

“Unlike the cheap domestic water board kits you can buy on Amazon, this is a professional grade piece of military hardware. Fully functioning, it have seen many hours active use by me, both on the frontline of the War on Terror and also in my own home, where it has proved very effective at keeping my son, Eyal, in line. Indeed, if you too live in a bungalow, water boarding is a great alternative to the “naughty step”.

“The bottle is made from Military Grade High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), meaning that as well as Water Boarding, it can also be used to Dr. Pepper Board, Clorox Board or even Urine Board potential terrorists or annoying neighbors.

“Please bid freely, not only will you get a fully operational torture, I mean interrogation device, all proceeds from the sale will go to AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL.

Money back guarantee – if this does not prevent your next major terrorist attack, return to us for full refund

One (1) custom-cast deep-fluid-dispensing information-retrieval kit

One (1) complimentary gallon of water for initial use

Zero (0) scruples

HAPPY ENHANCED INTERROGATING!”