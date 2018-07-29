The producers behind two popular Netflix overseas drama series, the British The Crown and the Spanish La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist), have teamed for a new show, White Lines, which has received a series order by the Internet network. The announcement was made by VP original programming Cindy Hollard during Netflix’s TCA executive session.

Written by La Casa de Papel creator Alex Pina, who will serve as showrunner, in White Lines, when the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened. Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance music, super yachts, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

White Lines is executive produced by Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff for Left Bank, the company behind The Crown, and Pina and Cristina Lopez Ferraz for Vancouver Media, which produces La Casa de Papel.

The Spanish-language La Case de Papel has been a global phenom for Netflix, becoming its most-watched non-English language series. In April, the streaming service confirmed a third installment of the thriller drama to premiere in 2019.

The Crown, about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, also is heading into its third season. It has been a strong awards contender for Netflix.