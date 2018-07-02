CBS is riding TV’s true-crime wave, announcing a pair of new series premiering this month. Whistleblower is set to sound off at 8 PM Friday, July 13, and Pink Collar Crimes will be perpetrated starting at 8 PM Saturday, July 28.

Produced by CBS News for CBS Television Studios, Whistleblower looks into the real-life David vs. Goliath stories of heroic people who put everything on the line to expose illegal and often dangerous wrongdoing when major corporations rip off U.S. taxpayers. Hosted by attorney Alex Ferrer, a former judge and police officer, each hour introduces cases in which ordinary people step up to do the extraordinary by risking their careers, their families and even their lives to ensure others are not harmed or killed by unchecked, unethical corporate greed. 48 Hours veteran Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer, and Alex Ferrer and Ted Eccles are the EPs.

Coral von Zumwalt

The Pink Collar Crimes logline: Inspired by a growing crime wave in the country — felonious females — these are the impossible-to-believe, often absurd, true stories about the most unexpected women – PTA moms, country-club chairwomen and more – who took big risks, pocketed big cash and then served hard time. Each episode includes insight and analysis from O.J. Simpson prosecutor, author, and television correspondent Marcia Clark. Jon Kroll and Sharon Liese serve as executive producers.