Chris McNally (Supernatural) and Kevin McGarry (Heartland) have joined the cast of Hallmark Channel’s drama series, When Calls the Heart for the upcoming sixth season.

McNally will play Lucas Bouchard, a charming gambler and saloon owner who is hiding more than a card up his sleeve. McGarry is Nathan Grant, the epitome of the strong, silent type and takes all his responsibilities to heart as the new Mountie in town.

Based on the book by Janette Oke, When Calls the Heart centers on Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow), a young woman from a wealthy family, who moves to the small town of Hope Valley to be the new teacher. There, she is welcomed by the townsfolk. When she meets the local Mounted Police Officer, Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), she begins to fall in love, not only with him, but with her new lifestyle.

Pascale Hutton, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith and Paul Greene also star.

“We are thrilled to welcome actors Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry to the cast of ‘When Calls the Heart’,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “Their characters will add another layer to the already rich and compelling storytelling that our legions of fans love. Lucas and Nathan are sure to bring some exciting stories to Hope Valley that our loyal viewers will be rewarded with when the new season premieres first quarter 2019.”

When Calls the Heart is produced by All Canadian Entertainment in association with Brad Krevoy Television and Believe Pictures. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Alfonso H. Moreno, Neill Fearnley, Eric Jarboe, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers. Annie Brunner, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow and Amanda Phillips Atkins are co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as producers.

McNally currently recurs on Netflix series Altered Carbon. He is repped by KC Talent and LINK Entertainment.

McGarry played Mitch Cutty on Heartland and recently guest-starred on The Bold Type, Taken and Ransom. He’s repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment.