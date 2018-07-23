‘What They Had’ Trailer: Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon Lead Big-Name Cast In Alzheimer’s Drama

A family crisis plays out onscreen in What They Had, in which a big-name cast tackles a big-league problem: Alzheimer’s disease. Now we have the powerful first trailer for the film from first-time writer-director Elizabeth Chomko that premiered at Sundance in Januiary.

It follows Bridget (Hilary Swank) as she returns home to Chicago at the urging of her estranged brother (Michael Shannon) to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together. The siblings are forced back together to make some difficult decisions about their parents’ future. Taissa Farmiga and Josh Lucas co-star.

Bleecker Street picked up the film in May 2017 ahead of its Park City premiere and has set an October 12 limited-release date. What They Had is a production of United Pictures and Bona Fide in association with Look to the Sky Films, the Fyzz Facility and Victory Square Technologies.

Keith Kjarval, Bill Holderman, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Alex Saks, Sefton Fincham and Tyler Jackson are the producers, with Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Shafin Diamond Tejani, Levi Sheck, Mike Rowe, Dean Buchanan, David Grace, Swank, Shannon and Byron Wetzel as executive producers. Check out the trailer above and the new poster below.