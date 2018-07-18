The WGA is out with the timeline for its 2019 Writers Guild Awards. The hardware will be handed out on Sunday, February 17, during dual ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan.

Here’s are the key dates in the run-up to the trophy show, which the union released one day after it revealed some rules tweaks and opened submissions for its 71st annual awards:

Friday, Oct. 19

Deadline for submissions: Drama/Comedy/New Series; TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award

Thursday, Nov. 1

Preliminary Series online voting begins

Friday, Nov. 16

Deadline for submissions: Theatrical + Documentary Screenplays and Videogames

Monday, Nov. 26

Deadline for Preliminary Series online voting

Thursday, Dec. 6

Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced

Friday, Dec. 7

Preliminary Screenplay online voting begins

Thursday, Jan. 3

Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay online voting

Monday, Jan. 7

Theatrical + Documentary Screenplay and Videogame Nominations Announced

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Final Screenplay and Series online voting begins

Thursday, Jan. 10

The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series

Friday, Jan. 18

Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

January TBA

“And the Nominees Are…”: Writers Guild Award TV and New Media nominee panels – Venue: NYC (TBA)

Thursday, Jan. 31

Deadline for Final Screenplay and Series online voting

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Deadline for 2019 WGA show reservations, sponsorships and ticket sales

Thursday, Feb. 7

Beyond Words: Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

Sunday, Feb. 17

2019 Writers Guild Awards (71st annual)