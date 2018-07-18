The WGA is out with the timeline for its 2019 Writers Guild Awards. The hardware will be handed out on Sunday, February 17, during dual ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan.
Here’s are the key dates in the run-up to the trophy show, which the union released one day after it revealed some rules tweaks and opened submissions for its 71st annual awards:
Friday, Oct. 19
Deadline for submissions: Drama/Comedy/New Series; TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award
Thursday, Nov. 1
Preliminary Series online voting begins
Friday, Nov. 16
Deadline for submissions: Theatrical + Documentary Screenplays and Videogames
Monday, Nov. 26
Deadline for Preliminary Series online voting
Thursday, Dec. 6
Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced
Friday, Dec. 7
Preliminary Screenplay online voting begins
Thursday, Jan. 3
Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay online voting
Monday, Jan. 7
Theatrical + Documentary Screenplay and Videogame Nominations Announced
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Final Screenplay and Series online voting begins
Thursday, Jan. 10
The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series
Friday, Jan. 18
Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
January TBA
“And the Nominees Are…”: Writers Guild Award TV and New Media nominee panels – Venue: NYC (TBA)
Thursday, Jan. 31
Deadline for Final Screenplay and Series online voting
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Deadline for 2019 WGA show reservations, sponsorships and ticket sales
Thursday, Feb. 7
Beyond Words: Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
Sunday, Feb. 17
2019 Writers Guild Awards (71st annual)