Sara Gilbert, Dylan O’Brien, Ed O’Neill, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera, Laverne Cox and LeVar Burton have been tapped to guest star on Weird City, YouTube’s upcoming half-hour comedic sci-fi anthology from Oscar and Emmy winner Jordan Peele and Emmy-nominated writer Charlie Sanders.

REX/Shutterstock

Co-written by Peele and Sanders, Weird City is an anthology set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird. Each episode is an exploration of issues that pertain to present- day life, stories that could only be told now through the prism of sci-fi and comedy.

Weird City is produced by Peele’s Monkey Paw Productions, Sonar Entertainment, Mosaic and Raskal Productions. Peele, Sanders and Bernstein will also serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld who will executive produce through Monkeypaw, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni through Sonar Entertainment, Sam Hansen and Jimmy Miller through Mosaic and Keith Raskin and Linda Morel through Raskal Productions.

The six-episode series will debut exclusively on YouTube Premium in 2019.