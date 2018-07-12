Nominations are being announced this morning for the 70th annual Emmy Awards, which encompass the year’s best of TV in both primetime and creative arts categories. The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold will join Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington and president and COO Maury McIntyre at the Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood to unveil the top categories beginning at 8:25 AM PT.

Deadline will publish noms in the top categories immediately, followed by the full list and full coverage all day.

After this morning’s unveiling, final Emmy voting gets underway August 13 and concludes August 27. The Creative Arts Awards this year are September 8-9, with the Primetime Emmy Awards set for Monday, September 17 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NBC is broadcasting this year’s primetime show, co-hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

Check out the live stream of the nominations above.