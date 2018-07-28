Starz has unveiled a first look trailer at the Television Critics Assn. Summer 2018 Press Tour for its new docuseries Warriors of Liberty City, which explores how a crime ridden neighborhood in Miami has risen to become a pipeline to the National Football League.

The docuseries follows a season with the Liberty City Warriors, a youth football program founded by hip-hop pioneer Luther Campbell of controversial rappers 2 Live Crew. Beyond football, the Liberty City Warriors Optimist Club is a youth organization that sponsors sports teams, dance, cheerleading, tutoring, and academic support.

Warriors of Liberty City premieres on STARZ on Sunday, Sept.16th at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Also released at TCA is the key art for the multipart unscripted documentary America to Me. Filmmaker Steve James (Hoop Dreams, Life Itself) explores a year at Chicagoland’s elite Oak Park and River Forest High School, detailing the pressures and challenges faced by students, families, faculty and administration.

America to Me premieres on STARZ on Sunday, August 26th at 10PM ET/PT.