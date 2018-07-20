The Walking Dead returned to Comic-Con’s Hall H today and will be coming back to the small screen for its ninth season on October 7, it was announced Friday — and fans got a look at what’s going to go down.

Even though AMC’s zombie-apocalypse blockbuster has a new showrunner and leads Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan are stepping back from the series, TWD followed its usual SDCC pattern of announcing its latest premiere date and dropping new trailer for the thousands in the San Diego Convention Center’s largest room. Watch the trailer above.

Opening with a time jump to an aged and grizzled Rick Grimes (Lincoln) saying directly to camera “it’s been a long time since we’ve had one of these talks,” the nearly six-minute sneak peek finds villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) behind bars and cohesion breaking down among the core survivors in a world feeling a lot more 16th century than 21st century.

Moderated by interim Talking Dead host Yvette Nicole Brown, who took over for Chris Hardwick after sexual assault allegations were made against The Wall frontman, today’s panel featured showrunner Angela Chang, Lincoln and Cohan, who co-stars on ABC’s fall drama Whiskey Cavalier. Morgan, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira also were onstage as in past years. Former showrunner and now Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple also was back with Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert and fellow EP Greg Nicotero. The quintet was onstage right beforehand for the Fear the Walking Dead panel, where Gimple teased more potential crossovers between the original show and the spin-off.

Chang wrote the Season 9 opener with Nicotero directing, as he has in past seasons.