From In Living Color Fly Girl to actress to pop superstar, Jennifer Lopez’s career will hit another milestone at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards where she will not only perform but also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Sway Calloway announced the news today live which was followed by a Facebook Live interview on MTV’s page. This will mark J. Lo’s first live performance on the VMAs since 2001 when she danced her way to stage before donning a fedora and singing “I’m Real” with Ja Rule (yup, it was that long ago). In addition to performing and receiving the coveted Vanguard Award, Lopez is nominated for two VMAs for her recent single “Dinero.”

Previous recipients of the Vanguard Award include last year’s honoree P!nk as well as Rihanna, Kanye West, U2, R.E.M., Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Janet Jackson and, of course, the award’s namesake Michael Jackson. The Prince of Pop received the award in 1988 when it was called the Video Vanguard Award. His name was officially attached to the award in 1991.

Since her breakout role in Selena and her first album “On the 6,” Lopez’s entertainment career has spanned nearly two decades. Her production company Nuyorican Productions has produced numerous film and television projects, including Boy Next Door, Freeform’s award-winning series The Fosters, and the NBC drama Shades of Blue. Lopez also serves as an executive producer and a judge on NBC’s dance competition show World of Dance. She has starred in numerous films including Out of Sight, Monster-In-Law, Enough and The Cell. She can be seen this November in STX’s Second Act opposite Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia, and Vanessa Hudgens. She has also raised funds for humanitarian causes, donating $1 million to aid to Puerto Rico. Her relief campaign, “Somos Una Voz,” was an effort supported by celebrities to rush supplies to areas affected by Hurricane Maria.

But after all is said and done, she’s still Jenny from the block.