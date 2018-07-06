Three members of YouTube travel vlogging collective High On Life have died after falling over a waterfall in Canada.

The BBC reports that Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper were swimming at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia on Tuesday when they slipped into a pool 30m (98ft) below.

Other members of the group, who have 1.1M followers on Instagram and more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers, named the three young adults on their memorial fund page and in a tribute video:

High On Life is described as a clothing and outdoor adventure company whose members are known for creating lively travel video from all over the world.

Last year, Gamble, Lyakh and another group member were banned from U.S. federal land for five years after pleading guilty to walking on a sensitive hot spring in Yellowstone National Park and other crimes at parks across the west of America.

Vancouver-based Gamble and Lyakh set up High On Life with friend Parker Heuser.