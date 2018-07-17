Post summit sit-downs with Russian Ruler Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump catapulted Fox News Channel ratings on Monday.

First, Chris Wallace’s riveting tiff with Putin produced an average of 3.2 million viewers, 542K of whom fell into the 25-54 age bracket – impressive 6 PM stats. Wallace’s interview aired in Bret Baier’s Special Report program, which shot up 58% in overall audience and 82% in the demo compared to same night last year.

Putin ran circles around CNN’s Situation Room (1.089M, 376K) and MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber (1.754M, 333K).

Fox News Channel

Three hours later, when Trump stopped by Sean Hannity’s FNC show, 4 million viewers followed, 800K in the news

demographic, which was 87% better overall and 141% better, demo-wise, than same night last year. Hannity’s show, as usual, was the night’s top ranked cable news show, though MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show (3.538M, 765K) came within spitting distance of Trump in the hour.

Trump and Putin proved quite the ratings act for FNC’s primetime, which clocked an average of 3.3M viewers, with 684K in the demo. MSNBC came closest with 2.9M viewers, 625K in the demo, while CNN followed with 1.7M viewers of whom 593K hit the target age bracket.