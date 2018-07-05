Vivica A. Fox-starrer Kinky has been acquired by Patriot Releasing, as part of the company’s plan to distribute 10 films a year that target African American women. Written and directed by Chocolate City-helmer Jean Claude Lamarre, the film will hit 300 screens October 12 and expand to 700 the following week.

The plot follows Dr. Joyce Richardson, a beautiful African American surgeon who begins a sexual journey with a billionaire investor. After a few months of dating, the couple begins exploring their most kinky sexual fantasies, leading them into a world of BDSM and hardcore sexual exploration.

Dawn Richard (Danity Kane), Robert Ri’Chard (Coach Carter), Eurika Pratts (Black Magic) and Gary Dourdan (CSI) co-star.

Producers are Patriot CEO/Chairman Michael Mendelsohn, Jessie LeVostre and Pratts.

Patriot recently acquired a Black female-lead comedy spec, Wedding Guest List, with an aim to start production next year. Also, the company just wrapped on the RZA-directed heist thriller, Cut Throat City with Wesley Snipes and Terrence Howard, as well as Chocolate City 3.

Kinky’s deal was negotiated between Patriot CEO/Chairman Michael Mendelsohn, LaMarre, and Nulite Media.