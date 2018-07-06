Comic-Con isn’t the only movie convention happening this week it would seem. Fledgling Italian distributor Vision, the potent collaboration between Sky Italia and leading local producers Cattleya, Wildside, Lucisano Media Group, Palomar and Indiana Production Company, revealed an impressive upcoming movie slate this week at Italian trade event Cinema Days.

Among buzzy projects revealed on the lineup was crime pic La Paranza Dei Bambini (literally Kids Gang), Gomorrah writer Roberto Saviano’s adaptation of his best-selling novel about youth gangs in Naples.

In the book, a new kind of gang rules the streets, the Paranze are groups of teenage boys who divide their time between Facebook or Call of Duty, and stalking the streets armed with pistols and AK-47s in order to mark out their mafia bosses’ territories.

It tells the story of the rise of one such gang and its leader, Nicolas, known to his friends and enemies as the ‘Maharajah’. But Nicolas’s ambitions stretch beyond doing other men’s bidding – he wants to be top dog and ruler of the city.

Director is Claudio Giovannesi, who was in Cannes Critics’ Week in 2016 with gritty jail-set romance Fiore and who has also directed episodes of hit series Gomorrah. Palomar produces with Vision, who will release the film in 2019. Elle Driver handles sales on the movie which is currently in production. Cast will largely comprise newcomers.

Meanwhile, Vision’s first English-language release will be Keira Knightley and Dominic West starrer Colette from director Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice). The literary biopic is set for a December 6 release.

Also catching the eye on the slate is the next movie from comedy actor Alessandro Siani, well known locally for his starring role in the Italian version of the Welcome To… franchise. Vision teased that the film is due to start filming in October.

Also shooting in the autumn will be director Riccardo Milani’s next feature, which will reunite the filmmaker with actress Paola Cortellesi, star of his hit 2017 comedy Like A Cat On A Highway. Release is scheduled for April 18, 2019.

The company has set a December 27, 2018, release for Giovanni Veronesi’s anticipated comedy Moschettieri Del Re, which features a starry Italian cast including Pierfrancesco Favino (Rush), Valerio Mastandrea (Perfect Strangers) and Margherita Buy (Mia Madre) while French rom-com Rolling To You, starring Franck Dubosc, Alexandra Lamy and Elsa Zylberstein, will go out on October 4 of this year.

Vision CEO Nicola Maccanico commented on the lineup, “We wish to confirm the evolution and development of Vision in ever-innovative areas. We are producing greater movies, dealing with different genres, but always with one common denominator in mind: the spectators.”

Among other highlights at the four-day convention were appearances from Italian stars Riccardo Scamarcio and Miriam Leone to discuss new Warner Bros Italy thriller Il Testimone Invisibile and presentations from major Italian distributors including The Walt Disney Company Italia, Fox, Lucky Red, Eagle Pictures, BIM, I Wonder, 01 Distribution, Notorious and Fandango.