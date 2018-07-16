Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of its prequel, Better Call Saul, is staying put at Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind the back-to-back hit series.

Gilligan has closed a rich new three-year overall deal with Sony TV where he has been for the past 11 years. Under the eight-figure pact, Gilligan will continue to work on Better Call Saul, which he co-created and executive produces/showruns with Peter Gould. The series, starring Bob Odenkirk, returns for its fourth season on AMC on Aug. 6. Gilligan also will continue to develop new projects through his company, High Bridge Production.

It is a coup for Sony TV to retain one of its top creators in a very competitive talent marketplace where SVOD platforms are aggressively pursuing writers with a distinct brand and strong pedigree like Gilligan. I hear that like Greg Berlanti, who recently re-upped at Warner Bros. TV, Gilligan did not get out in the marketplace instead closing a new deal with Sony TV, which came in with a very competitive offer.

“Vince is a cornerstone of the success of Sony Pictures Television and could not be a more important member of the Sony family. He is a phenomenal talent and a true friend,” said SPT President Jeff Frost and Co-Presidents, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.

Gilligan has the rare distinction of being behind back-to-back critically and commercially successful series with AMC’s Breaking Bad, winner of 16 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2014, and the Peabody Award-winning Better Call Saul, which has garnered over a dozen Emmy nominations.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad, the cast led by Bryan Cranston will join Gilligan and the Better Call Saul team on Thursday, July 19th in Hall H for back-to-back panels at San Diego Comic-con.

“Sony has been a great home for us for 11 years and we are thrilled for it to continue for many more years,” said Vince Gilligan. “Tony, Mike, Jeff, Chris, Jason and the entire Sony team have been amazing to work with. That collaborative partnership has a great deal to do with the success we have enjoyed together.”

Besides his work on Better Call Saul, Gilligan has in development at HBO a limited series about cult leader Jim Jones. He and High Bridge Prods. are repped by ICM Partners.