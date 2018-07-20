It’s brother versus brother in the upcoming midseason premiere of Vikings. History’s epic drama catapulted into Comic-Con today with a new trailer for the second half of Season Five, and the announcement of the return date of Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9 PM ET/PT.

The crowd in Ballroom 20 went wild as they were treated to the exclusive trailer which was filled with Vikings-brand bloody action, tragedy, triumph and above all, sibling rivalry. The panel included Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Clive Standen (Rollo), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Alex Hogh Andersen (Ivar the Boneless), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), and series creator and writer, Michael Hirst.

During the midseason five finale we saw the divide between the Lothbrok family come to a head when Ragnar’s sons were battling each other to rule the world. As seen in the trailer above, the season continues with the arrival of a legendary Viking, the famous Duke Rollo (Standen), who causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless (Anderson) becoming its King. As Bjorn (Ludwig) and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age, the likes of which have never been seen.

Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a god on earth. Meanwhile, in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) battles the elements, and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.

Hirst serves as executive producer of Vikings alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer. Arturo Interian is executive producer for History. The 20-episode sixth season of Vikings is currently in production in Ireland.