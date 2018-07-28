Vida executive producer Tanya Saracho vowed to continue putting a spotlight on the plight of immigrant children taken from their families by the Trump administration.

Last month, Vida – Starz’s half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who return to their old neighborhood – teamed with One Day at a Time to draw attention to the horror, and to wrangle Hollywood money to the effort to end it.

Asked what’s the next step, Saracho today told reporters at TCA, “Obviously, all these other shows signed on” to the campaign, putting the tally at 89 shows, including Starz’ hit Power.

“That is going to continue,” she said this morning at TCA. “We have to figure out how we can help,” noting, “Things are more complicated.

“Now I think it’s about humanizing. We need to figure out a good campaign to humanize.” Asked if the show’s Season 2 will deal with the children still not reunited with their family in defiance of a court order, Saracho said, “We’re still breaking [Season 2], so maybe. We’re still in process.”

Back when her campaign started, Saracho posted to her Instagram account: “In just 6 weeks, upon being detained at the border, 1,995 children have been separated from their families, and now a tent city has cropped up in Texas built to detain immigrant children. We have to do something.”

Actually, the number of children snatched from families was revealed by the administration to be about 2,551. A court-ordered deadline for their reunification came and went last Thursday; 711 children remain in government shelters, according to the government tally. That’s because the Trump administration says their parents have criminal records, their cases remain under review, or the parents no longer are in this country. Parents of 431 of the children have been deported, the Washington Post reported.