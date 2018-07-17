EXCLUSIVE: Victor Rasuk has joined the cast of The Mule, the Warner Bros. crime drama directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

In The Mule, Clint Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive—easy enough but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel, and also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates, played by Bradley Cooper.

Rasuk, whose role is under wraps, joins a cast that includes Manny Montana, Michael Pena, Taissa Farmiga, Laurence Fishburne and Dianne Wiest.

Rasuk played José in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, and also starred in Godzilla, Jobs and was a regular on USA’s Colony as BB. Repped by Gersh, Washington Square Films and Morris Yorn, he’ll next be seen in the indie dark comedy All About Nina and toplining the feature Holy New York.

Imperative is producing The Mule, and Nick Schenk wrote the screenplay. Eastwood is producing alongside Cooper, Dan Friedkin, Jessica Meier, Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera, Bradley Thomas. EPs are David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and Todd Hoffman.