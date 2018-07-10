David Schwarz has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Viacom’s fast-rising sports franchise, Bellator. Schwarz will oversee five critical areas of Bellator’s development including consumer marketing, communications, social media, ticket sales, and digital.

A 19-year veteran of Viacom, Schwarz most recently served as Senior Vice President, Communications Paramount Network, a position he held since 2011. Schwarz played an integral role in the launch of Spike, “The First Network For Men” in 2003 and the rebrand into Paramount Network earlier this year.

“David has a wealth of experience as a brand builder and will play a vital role in Bellator’s continued upward trajectory as a thriving global franchise,” said Scott Coker, Bellator CEO and President, to whom Schwarz will report.

During his tenure at Viacom, Schwarz has overseen the network’s communications’ efforts for the network’s sports and sports entertainment properties including Bellator, The Ultimate Fighting Championship, Premier Boxing Champions, the WWE and TNA Wrestling. Prior to the Spike launch, Schwarz oversaw the TNN’s communications’ efforts for the XFL, Arena Football, and ECW Wrestling.

Before joining Viacom, Schwarz served in various Public Relations’ positions at USA Network, overseeing the PR responsibilities for the network’s coverage of U.S. Open and French Open tennis, The Masters, The Ryder Cup, and PGA Tour events, USA Tuesday Night Fights boxing series, the WWE, and The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.