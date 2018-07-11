Communications veteran Kurt Patat has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Communications for Paramount Network and CMT. In the dual role, Patat will lead corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, and oversee publicity teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville for both Viacom brands. He will report to Kevin Kay, President of Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT.

“After masterfully elevating the profiles for several of Viacom’s brands, Kurt’s arrival at Paramount Network is key to becoming a fan-favorite home for quality scripted and unscripted programming,” said Kay. “He’s a great leader who’s savvy, tactical, highly-creative, and very passionate about our brands.”

Patat joined CMT as SVP of Communications in May, 2015 where he created corporate communication practices and led press campaigns for the network’s biggest series and events to-date including Nashville, Party Down South, CMT Music Awards, and CMT Artists of the Year. As a result, CMT expanded its audience demographics and recently notched its highest rated year since 2014. Previously, he served as Vice President of Communications for MTV and Logo where he oversaw campaigns for MTV Video Music Awards, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Unplugged, as well as all digital/social initiatives, among others. Before joining Viacom, he led consumer media relations for AOL.

Patat’s appointment comes on the heels of its strong ratings premieres for original series Yellowstone, American Woman and Waco. Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone recently premiered to a record-setting audience of nearly 5 million viewers (Live+3 Days P2+) and is currently the second most-watched original ad-supported series year-to-date in all of cable behind only The Walking Dead. American Woman, starring Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, and Jennifer Bartels also bowed to impressive ratings and now ranks as ad-supported cable’s highest rated half-hour scripted series premiere in P/W18-49 and W25-54 since early January. Timed to the launch of the network in January, Waco, starring Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch, premiered to the best ratings for an ad-supported cable drama debut in nearly six months. Additionally, Paramount Network recently announced a 10-episode order for First Wives Club, premiering next year with Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) attached to write and direct the series.