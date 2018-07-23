Eddie Dalva is ending his 33-year run at Viacom, stepping down from his post as Executive Vice President of Content and Program Enterprises and Bellator MMA.

The news was shared internally by Kevin Kay, president of the Paramount Network, CMT and TV Land. Dalva will not be replaced, and his duties will be absorbed by the Viacom workforce.

Dalva’s accomplishments included working on the team that launched Ha!, the network that eventually became Comedy Central, as well as rebranding CMT after Viacom acquired the network. More recently, he had worked on ramping up Bellator, which in June set a nine-figure distribution deal with international streaming service DAZN.

Here is Kay’s email to the Paramount Network staff: