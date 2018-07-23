Eddie Dalva is ending his 33-year run at Viacom, stepping down from his post as Executive Vice President of Content and Program Enterprises and Bellator MMA.
The news was shared internally by Kevin Kay, president of the Paramount Network, CMT and TV Land. Dalva will not be replaced, and his duties will be absorbed by the Viacom workforce.
Dalva’s accomplishments included working on the team that launched Ha!, the network that eventually became Comedy Central, as well as rebranding CMT after Viacom acquired the network. More recently, he had worked on ramping up Bellator, which in June set a nine-figure distribution deal with international streaming service DAZN.
Here is Kay’s email to the Paramount Network staff:
Team –
After 33 years at Viacom, Eddie Dalva has decided to step down from his role as the Executive Vice President, Content and Program Enterprises, and Bellator MMA to explore new ventures.
Over the last three decades, Eddie has played a critical role in the creation, development and global expansion of numerous brands here at Viacom as well as creating new revenue streams for scripted, unscripted and sports content.
Eddie’s recent accomplishments include devising creative business models and putting together lucrative foreign and domestic financial partnerships to help finance Viacom’s content.
His passion, enthusiasm, creativity and strategic and financial acumen in his various positions led to numerous global success stories.
These include playing a key role on the team that created Ha!, which ultimately turned into Comedy Central, being a vital member of the team that rebranded CMT upon Viacom’s acquisition, and building Bellator’s brand and viewership overseas into an international powerhouse, reaching over 1 billion homes in over 160 countries.
Please wish him well on his next adventure.
Kevin