Verizon reported strong second-quarter results, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 rising 25% over the same quarter a year ago.

The quarterly numbers came in well ahead of Wall Street estimates, sending Verizon shares up 3% in morning trading.

The company reported 43,000 Fios Internet net adds, with total Fios revenue rising 2.3%, excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard.

Results included a pre-tax charge for product realignment of $658 million, mainly related to the discontinuation of Verizon’s go90 video platform and associated content. There were also severance charges of $339 million, and acquisition and integration-related charges of $120 million, primarily pertaining to Oath, the company’s media unit. The net impact of these items, after tax, was approximately $900 million, or 20 cents a share.

Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2018 were $32.2 billion, up 5.4 percent from second-quarter 2017.

Oath revenues, excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, were $1.9 billion in second-quarter 2018, which were relatively flat on a sequential basis.

“Verizon is extremely well-positioned for the future,” said Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam. “Our financial and operating results for the first half of 2018 were strong, as evidenced by service revenue, earnings and operating cash flow growth delivered in a highly competitive marketplace.”