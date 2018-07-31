“I’ve got a parasite,” says an embarrassed Eddie Brock – played by Tom Hardy – in this new trailer for Venom, as if that explains all the mayhem. With an unexpected amount of sly humor – and no small amount of grossness – this second official trailer for the Columbia/Marvel thriller also gives a good look at the thing Eddie/Venom will go up against.

That would be Riz Ahmed’s Riot, a bigger, stronger symbiote than even Venom.

Venom follows Hardy’s Brock, a journalist who becomes host to an alien symbiote – a big, black glutinous thing with big teeth and a bigger tongue – as he squares off against Ahmed’s Dr. Carlton Drake, aka Riot.

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Scott Haze and Reid Scott.

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg and Kelly Marcel, with a story by Pinkner & Rosenberg. It’s based on the Marvel Comic, produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, with exec producers David Householter, Stan Lee and Kelly Marcel.

Venom hits theaters October 5. Take a look at the new trailer above and let us know what you think.