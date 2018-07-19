The Venice International Film Festival will launch with a moonshot. Deadline has confirmed that First Man, Universal’s Neil Armstrong biopic starring Ryan Gosling from director Damien Chazelle, will open its 75th anniversary edition on August 29.

It’s a return trip for the director and star, whose previous team-up La La Land premiered at Venice in 2016 en route to a fruitful awards season. Josh Singer scripted the film based on James R. Hansen’s biography.

Chazelle’s La La Land follow-up looks at Armstrong’s life and the legendary July 1969 moon-landing mission that delivered on President Kennedy’s proposal/promise of eight years earlier. Claire Foy, Patrick Fugit, Brian James d’Arcy, Ethan Embry, Corey Stoll, Jason Clarke, Shea Whigham, Lukas Haas and Pablo Schreiber are among the many names in the film. Universal has set its domestic liftoff for October 12.

The news comes hours after Deadline first reported that Alfonso Cuarón’s Spanish-language drama ROMA is expected to have its world premiere at Venice, where the filmmaker unveiled his Oscar-winning Gravity in 2013.

The full lineup for the 75th anniversary Venice Film Festival is set to be announced during a July 25 news conference at the Cinema Moderno in Rome. The shindig runs August 29-September 9. Our sister site Variety initially reported the First Man news.