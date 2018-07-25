Refresh for latest…: Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera is unveiling the lineup for the 75th edition of the event this morning in Rome. As previously announced, Damien Chazelle will return to opening night duties with Universal’s First Man, two years after his La La Land danced its way onto the awards season trail. Also world premiering is Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, from Warner Bros. Other films expected to turn up in the main section include Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, five years after the director blew the doors off the Sala Grande with Gravity and three years since he was jury president on the Lido. That honor this year goes to his pal Guillermo del Toro who scooped the Golden Lion last year with The Shape Of Water before going on to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Even with all the speculation, there are sure to be some surprises among Barbera’s list today. Titles are being updated below, so keep checking back.

HORIZONS

Sulla Mia Pelle, dir: Alessio Cremonini (opening film)

Manta Ray, dir: Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

Soni, dir: Ivan Ayr

The River, dir: Emir Baigazin

La Noche De 12 Anos, dir: Alvaro Brechner

Deslembro, dir: Flavia Castro

The Announcement, dir: Mahmut Fazil Coskun

Un Giorno All’Improvviso, dir: Ciro D’Emilio

Charlie Says, dir: Mary Harron

Amanda, dir: Mikhael Hers

The Day I Lost My Shadow, dir: Soudade Kaadan

SCONFINI (formerly Cinema in the Garden)

The Tree Of Life (Extended Cut), dir: Terrence Malick

Arrivederci Saigon, dir: Wilma Labate

Il Ragazzo Piu Felice Del Mondon, dir: Gipi

Il Banchiere Anarchio, dir: Giulio Base

Blood Kin, dir: Ramin Bahrani

Magic Lantern, dir: Amir Naderi

L’Heure De La Sortie, dir: Sebastien Marnier

Camorra, dir: Francesco Patierno

BIENNALE COLLEGE

Zen Sul Ghiaccio Sottile, dir: Margherita Ferri

Deva, dir: Petra Szöcs

Yuva, dir: Emre Yeksan

