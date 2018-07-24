With the Venice Film Festival due to reveal its competition lineup tomorrow, parallel sections are getting a jump. Today’s roster unveiling is for the Venice Days section, or Giornate degli Autori — an independent section that resembles Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight. In the mix are new films from Oscar nominee Rithy Panh, After Love‘s Joachim Lafosse, and Peter Medak with The Ghost Of Peter Sellers. The latter is billed as a Special Event and is a tragicomic documentary about the unraveling of 1973 pirate comedy Ghost In The Noonday Sun.

Panh will open the section with Graves Without A Name, the Cambodian helmer’s latest examination of the fallout of the Khmer Rouge. Lafosse is in competition with mother-son drama Keep Going starring Virginie Efira. Out of competition, the closing film is The Suicide Of Emma Peteers by Nicole Palo. In total, six of the official selection titles are directed by women.

Also in the mix in the Women’s Tales short films strand are Dakota Fanning with her debut Hello Apartment, and Haifaa Al-Mansour with The Wedding Singer’s Daughter.

Venice Days runs August 29-September 8. Here’s the full list of films:

COMPETITION

Pearl, dir: Elsa Amiel

Real Love, dir: Claire Burger

Ville Neuve, dir: Felix Dufour-Laperriere

Screwdriver, dir: Bassam Jarbawi

Keep Going, dir: Joachim Lafosse

José, dir: Li Cheng

Domingo, dirs: Clara Linhart, Fellipe Barbosa

Riccordi?, dir: Valerio Mieli

Joy, dir: Sudabeh Mortezai

Graves Without A Name, dir: Rithy Panh – opening

Three Adventures Of Brooke, dir: Yuan Qing

The Suicide Of Emma Peteers, dir: Nicole Palo (out of competition, closing)

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dead Women Walking, dir: Hagar Ben-Asher

Goodbye Marilyn, dir: Maria Di Razza

Happy Lamento, dir: Alexander Kluge

The Ghost Of Peter Sellers, dir: Peter Medak

My Own Good, dir: Pippo Mezzapesa

Why Are We Creative?, dir: Hermann Vaske

As We Were Tuna, dir: Francesco Zizola

WOMEN’S TALES

Hello Apartment, dir: Dakota Fanning

The Wedding Singer’s Daughter, dir: Haiffa Al-Mansour

VENICE NIGHTS

One Ocean, dir: Anne de Carbuccia

I Villani, dir: Danieli De Michele

L’Unica Lezione, dir: Peter Marcias

Theatre At Work, dir: Massimilano Pacifico

LUX PRIZE

Woman At War, dir: Benedikt Erlingsson

Styx, dir: Wolfgang Fischer

The Other Side Of Everything, dir: Mila Turajilic