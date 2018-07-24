With the Venice Film Festival due to reveal its competition lineup tomorrow, parallel sections are getting a jump. Today’s roster unveiling is for the Venice Days section, or Giornate degli Autori — an independent section that resembles Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight. In the mix are new films from Oscar nominee Rithy Panh, After Love‘s Joachim Lafosse, and Peter Medak with The Ghost Of Peter Sellers. The latter is billed as a Special Event and is a tragicomic documentary about the unraveling of 1973 pirate comedy Ghost In The Noonday Sun.
Panh will open the section with Graves Without A Name, the Cambodian helmer’s latest examination of the fallout of the Khmer Rouge. Lafosse is in competition with mother-son drama Keep Going starring Virginie Efira. Out of competition, the closing film is The Suicide Of Emma Peteers by Nicole Palo. In total, six of the official selection titles are directed by women.
Also in the mix in the Women’s Tales short films strand are Dakota Fanning with her debut Hello Apartment, and Haifaa Al-Mansour with The Wedding Singer’s Daughter.
Venice Days runs August 29-September 8. Here’s the full list of films:
COMPETITION
Pearl, dir: Elsa Amiel
Real Love, dir: Claire Burger
Ville Neuve, dir: Felix Dufour-Laperriere
Screwdriver, dir: Bassam Jarbawi
Keep Going, dir: Joachim Lafosse
José, dir: Li Cheng
Domingo, dirs: Clara Linhart, Fellipe Barbosa
Riccordi?, dir: Valerio Mieli
Joy, dir: Sudabeh Mortezai
Graves Without A Name, dir: Rithy Panh – opening
Three Adventures Of Brooke, dir: Yuan Qing
The Suicide Of Emma Peteers, dir: Nicole Palo (out of competition, closing)
SPECIAL EVENTS
Dead Women Walking, dir: Hagar Ben-Asher
Goodbye Marilyn, dir: Maria Di Razza
Happy Lamento, dir: Alexander Kluge
The Ghost Of Peter Sellers, dir: Peter Medak
My Own Good, dir: Pippo Mezzapesa
Why Are We Creative?, dir: Hermann Vaske
As We Were Tuna, dir: Francesco Zizola
WOMEN’S TALES
Hello Apartment, dir: Dakota Fanning
The Wedding Singer’s Daughter, dir: Haiffa Al-Mansour
VENICE NIGHTS
One Ocean, dir: Anne de Carbuccia
I Villani, dir: Danieli De Michele
L’Unica Lezione, dir: Peter Marcias
Theatre At Work, dir: Massimilano Pacifico
LUX PRIZE
Woman At War, dir: Benedikt Erlingsson
Styx, dir: Wolfgang Fischer
The Other Side Of Everything, dir: Mila Turajilic