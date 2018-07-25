Veep will return for its seventh and final season in spring 2019. HBO president of programming Casey Bloys made the announcement at TCA.

Writers are now getting together, with shooting scheduled to begin this fall, and the final Season 7 airing sometime this spring,” he said.

HBO announced last September that Season 7 would be the last for the multi-Emmy-winning series.

The production schedule was pushed due to star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer surgery and treatment. Louis-Dreyfus disclosed her diagnosis last September and posted frequent updates on her progress on social media. In January, she celebrated her final day of chemotherapy by sharing a video of sons Charlie and Henry lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” The following month, she posted a photo of herself after surgery with the caption. “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘F*ck you!’ Here’s my first post-op photo.”

Veep stars Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and (briefly) president, who is struggling to navigate uncharted political territory. The ensemble cast also includes two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson.