EXCLUSIVE: Syfy dropped a trailer that gave us the first look at the third season of Van Helsing during their panel at Comic-Con — and it was filled with blood, action and a lot of vampire bodies hitting the floor.

Marking its third year at the confab, stars Kelly Overton (True Blood), Jonathan Scarfe (Hell on Wheels), Vincent Gale (Bates Motel), Aleks Paunovic (Continuum), Rukiya Bernard (The Cabin in the Woods), Jennifer Cheon (The 100) and Trezzo Mahoro (iZombie) joined creator/showrunner Neil LaBute (In The Company of Men, Hell on Wheels) and executive producers Mike Frislev (Fargo, Hell on Wheels) and Chad Oakes (Fargo, Hell on Wheels) took the stage in the Indigo Ballroom to debut the trailer (watch above) and talk about the action horror series.

Van Helsing is a re-imagination of the classic literary monster hunter, set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. This season continues to follow Vanessa Van Helsing and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during ‘The Rising’.

The series produced by Nomadic Pictures. Executive producers are Oakes and Frislev from Nomadic Pictures, LaBute, Evan Tyler (Industry Works), Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell (Echo Lake Entertainment), as well as Daniel March (Dynamic Television).

The 13-episode season is set to return to Syfy this fall.