Laura Vandervoort (Supergirl), Kyle Breitkopf (The Whispers) and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Crimson Peak) have been cast opposite Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Jacky Lai and Peter Outerbridge in Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama V-Wars.

The book, published in 2012 by IDW Publishing, debuted as a collection of prose stories that chronicles the first Vampire War. In the series, Somerhalder will star as Dr. Luther Swann, who enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these “vampires.” Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

Vandervoort will play Mila, Breitkopf is Dez and Murray will portray Danika.

Brad Turner (Human Cargo, 24, Stargate and Stargate Atlantis) will direct the pilot episode and executive produce. William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners. Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden will executive produce for High Park, with David Ozer and Ted Adams for IDW Entertainment and James Gibb for Marada Pictures. V-Wars is produced by High Park in association with IDW.

Actress, writer and producer Vandervoort is known for her roles on Supergirl, Smallville, V and Bitten, among others. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Industry Entertainment and Noble Caplan Abrams.

Breitkopf had a lead role in ABC’s summer drama series The Whispers and will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming feature film The Silence. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Noble Caplan Abrams.

Murray’s credits include My Perfect Romance for Netflix, Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak and Lifetime’s The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. She’s repped by Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency and Van Johnson Company.