EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winner Uzo Aduba, Naturi Naughton (Power), Tristan Mack Wilds (Shots Fired, 90210), Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing (OWN’s Love Is_), and Jade Eshete (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) have signed on to join previously announced Kofi Siriboe in MACRO’s romantic drama Really Love. Angel Kristi Williams is at the helm of the film, which is currently filming in Baltimore.

Written by Williams and Felicia A. Pride, the story follows the life of a starving artist (Siriboe) in gentrifying Washington D.C. who is struggling to find his place in the prestigious art world. When a young law student (Wong-Loi-Sing) unexpectedly comes into his life, he must choose between a whirlwind romance and his budding career as a successful painter.

Dear White People producer Mel Jones is producing the project alongside MACRO chief Charles D. King, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Williams.

Exec Producers are MACRO’s Poppy Hanks, Kim Coleman, Stephanie Allain, Latisha Fortune, Sanford Grimes, and Pride.

