EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Spanish-speaking comedian, musician and radio personality, Franco Escamilla, in all areas worldwide. The agency will continue to support and further Escamilla’s career when it comes to touring, film, TV, branding and more.

Known as “The Master of Sarcasm,” Escamilla is the founder of La Diablo Squad, a group of comedians that he performs with live and on his weekly La Mesa Reñoña YouTube show. As a musician, he released a solo album titled, “Fe” in 2017 and has performed at numerous festivals such as Trovafest and Pa’l Norte.

Escamilla was the first stand-up comedian to perform two sold-out shows at the National Auditorium in Mexico. He has since gone on a high-selling worldwide tour and is the first Spanish-language comedian to do a tour in Asia and Europe. He released an hour-long Netflix special, Por La Anécdota, which he taped at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

His “Por La Anécdota” tour brought him all over the globe with sold-out nights in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona, Tokyo, Latin America and more. Escamilla is also the host his own show on Estrella TV and has taped numerous stand-up episodes for Comedy Central. His upcoming tour, “RPM” will play in Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne, Israel, Dubai and more.

Escamilla will continue to be repped by Bryan Andrade of ESCAN Management.